Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,181,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 834,030 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,291,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 208,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altice USA

Altice USA Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.