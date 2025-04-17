Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 66.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NSSC stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $786.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.