Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.