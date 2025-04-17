Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,145.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,593,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

