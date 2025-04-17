Jump Financial LLC Acquires 32,266 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 764.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after buying an additional 92,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,249,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 363,783 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IRM opened at $82.64 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

