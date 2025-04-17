Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,236 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,791,000 after acquiring an additional 186,994 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $130,731,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.