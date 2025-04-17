Sable Offshore Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,945 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,014 call options.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 0.6 %

SOC stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Sable Offshore has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

