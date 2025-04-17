SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 303.7% from the March 15th total of 354,200 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SurgePays by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SurgePays by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SurgePays by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SurgePays stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.57. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

About SurgePays

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that SurgePays will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

