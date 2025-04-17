Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 278.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after purchasing an additional 225,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after purchasing an additional 290,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

CRC opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

