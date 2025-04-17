Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,973,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $86,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE MC opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.73%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.