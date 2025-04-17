Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. Hasbro has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $96,359,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,791,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

