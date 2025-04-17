Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ICU Medical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $196.26.

Several analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

