BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Price

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.