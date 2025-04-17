Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells 15,319 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $186,738.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,302.91. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $847.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.39. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.