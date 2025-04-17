Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Sells 15,319 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $186,738.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,302.91. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $847.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.39. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
