Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 7th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

