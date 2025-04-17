Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 5,480 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $49,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after buying an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 721,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 129.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

GLPI opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.92%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

