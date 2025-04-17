Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,621 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

