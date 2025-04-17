Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 807 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,507,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $3,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

