Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $121,199,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after buying an additional 813,634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,235,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,690. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SNX opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

