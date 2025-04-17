Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

In related news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

