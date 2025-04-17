Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in US Foods were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,611,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in US Foods by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 432,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.