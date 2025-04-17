Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700,332 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after purchasing an additional 834,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,985,000 after purchasing an additional 87,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $192,284,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

