Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MCK opened at $692.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $648.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
