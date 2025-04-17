Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $463.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

