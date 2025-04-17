Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 905,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 607,606 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,520,000. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,733,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,866,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,425,000 after purchasing an additional 314,363 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

