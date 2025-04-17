Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.
Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of KIRK opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.
