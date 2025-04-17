Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical daily volume of 550 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

