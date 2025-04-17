Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 189,328 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,328 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

