Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 7,182 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,654,000 after acquiring an additional 516,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,236,000 after acquiring an additional 560,450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $148,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $180.25 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $184.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

