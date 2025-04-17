Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.43 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,680,000 after acquiring an additional 53,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,650,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,921,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,175,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

