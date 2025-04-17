Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 136,504 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,504 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 490,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $67,054,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,665,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

