Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $147.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.60. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 20.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

