Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $178.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LECO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $177.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.97. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $242.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,590.20. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

