Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Price

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. MaxLinear has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.82.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

