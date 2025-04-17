MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.97.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.23 and a 200-day moving average of $253.88. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,741,590. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,015 shares of company stock worth $13,208,285 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.