Guggenheim Boosts Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target to $24.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 432.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

