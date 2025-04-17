T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $85.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

