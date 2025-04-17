XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $193,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,292,000 after buying an additional 243,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $46,529,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $39,400,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant Stock Down 3.1 %

KAI stock opened at $309.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.51 and a twelve month high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

