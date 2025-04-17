1,400 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Shares of DOV opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.88. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

