Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,605 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 229.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 129,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leading Securities Co Ltd purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,091,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FINV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.80 price target (up from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of FINV stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $473.57 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Stories

