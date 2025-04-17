Walleye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 639,095 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,606,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,194,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,803,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.37. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GGB

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.