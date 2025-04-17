Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $307,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,534,000 after buying an additional 118,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,129,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,359,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,511,000 after buying an additional 264,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

