Walleye Capital LLC Sells 130,294 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Geron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Geron by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $789.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.66. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GERN. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

