Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $296,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $164.42 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average is $170.93. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

