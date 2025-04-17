870 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,904. This trade represents a 61.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $272.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.14 and its 200 day moving average is $291.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.11.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

