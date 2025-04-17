Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of STLD opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.