XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,713 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,513.48. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 125,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at $115,503,210.56. This trade represents a 18.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,212,077 shares of company stock valued at $191,824,043 and sold 21,176,517 shares valued at $582,701,109. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

