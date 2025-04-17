Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $854.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. Kforce has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 210.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

