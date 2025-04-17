Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $315.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

