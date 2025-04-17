Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Declines By 48.5%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading

