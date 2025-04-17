CIBC Cuts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $120.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50.

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 91,490 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $11,187,397.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,091.28. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,608,649.66. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

